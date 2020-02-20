Estás leyendo: El Parlamento de Portugal da luz verde a la despenalización de la eutanasia

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Muerte digna El Parlamento de Portugal da luz verde a la despenalización de la eutanasia

La Cámara aprueba hasta cinco proyectos de ley que se presentaban para abrir un camino inédito para el país. Los proyectos de ley pasarán ahora a las comisiones, donde serán estudiadas en detalle y podrán realizarse cambios en las mismas antes de que suban a una nueva y definitiva votación en el pleno.

Parlamento de portugal
Varios ciudadanos asisten al debate sobre la eutanasia en el parlamento portugués. (MARIO CRUZ | EFE)

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

lisboa

efe

El Parlamento de Portugal ha dado este jueves luz verde a tramitar la despenalización de la ley de eutanasia tras aprobar los cinco proyectos de ley que se presentaban para abrir un camino inédito para el país.

Después de casi tres horas de debate, los diputados han dado una mayoría de votos a favor a las propuestas del gobernante Partido Socialista, el marxista Bloco de Esquerda, la fuerza animalista PAN y la ecologista PEV, además de Iniciativa Liberal.

Los proyectos de ley pasarán ahora a las comisiones, donde serán estudiadas en detalle y podrán realizarse cambios en las mismas antes de que suban a una nueva y definitiva votación en el pleno, previsiblemente dentro de varias semanas.

Con todo, en origen los cinco textos son muy similares: el solicitante deberá ser mayor de edad, sin problemas mentales, y estar en situación de sufrimiento "duradero e insoportable" con enfermedad o lesión incurable y fatal.

((Habrá ampliación))

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú