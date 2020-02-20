lisboa
El Parlamento de Portugal ha dado este jueves luz verde a tramitar la despenalización de la ley de eutanasia tras aprobar los cinco proyectos de ley que se presentaban para abrir un camino inédito para el país.
Después de casi tres horas de debate, los diputados han dado una mayoría de votos a favor a las propuestas del gobernante Partido Socialista, el marxista Bloco de Esquerda, la fuerza animalista PAN y la ecologista PEV, además de Iniciativa Liberal.
Los proyectos de ley pasarán ahora a las comisiones, donde serán estudiadas en detalle y podrán realizarse cambios en las mismas antes de que suban a una nueva y definitiva votación en el pleno, previsiblemente dentro de varias semanas.
Con todo, en origen los cinco textos son muy similares: el solicitante deberá ser mayor de edad, sin problemas mentales, y estar en situación de sufrimiento "duradero e insoportable" con enfermedad o lesión incurable y fatal.
((Habrá ampliación))
