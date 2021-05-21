Estás leyendo: Las muertes globales en 2020 por covid triplican las registradas oficialmente

Las muertes globales en 2020 por covid triplican las registradas oficialmente

Según la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), el número de fallecidos se situaría entre 6 y 8 millones.

Nueva Delhi
Varios operarios trabajan para construir plataformas de cremación en Nueva Delhi. Money Sharma / AFP

Ginebra

Las muertes causadas directa o indirectamente por la pandemia de covid-19 habrían sido en 2020 entre el doble y el triple de las reportadas oficialmente, lo que situaría el número de fallecidos entre 6 y 8 millones, según la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS). El número de muertos está cifrado en oficialmente 3 millones durante el pasado año.

(Habrá ampliación)

