Neumonía China Detectan un primer caso del coronavirus en Estados Unidos

La persona enferma fue hospitalizada la semana pasada y, según las autoridades, se encuentra "bastante enferma"

Personas con mascarillas en Taiwan | EFE
Washington

efe

Un paciente en el estado de Washington ha sido diagnosticado con el virus de Wuhan, un coronavirus, en el que es el primer caso confirmado de esta enfermedad en Estados Unidos, que ya ha dejado seis muertos y cientos de enfermos en China por neumonías muy graves.

La persona afectada fue hospitalizada la semana pasada y, según las autoridades, se encuentra "bastante enferma" tras haber viajado recientemente a la ciudad china de Wuhan, donde se ha originado el brote, según informaron medios locales.

