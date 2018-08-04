Los niños rescatados de una cueva de Tailandia regresan a sus hogares

Los niños que fueron rescatados junto a su entrenador tras pasar más de dos semanas en una cueva anegada por el agua en la zona norte de Tailandia han completado este sábado su etapa en un monasterio budista y podrán regresar de nuevo a sus respectivos hogares.
Doce niños con edades comprendidas entre los 11 y los 16 años y su entrenador, de 25, desparecieron el 23 de junio cuando exploraban un complejo de cuevas y se vieron sorprendidos por una tormenta. Nueve días después, fueron localizados con vida, en el inicio de un rescate que acaparó la atención en todo el mundo.
Once de los niños del equipo -el miembro restante es cristiano- han pasado diez días como monjes en un monasterio para honrar al buzo que perdió la vida en los trabajos de rescate. El entrenador ha decidido prorrogar su estancia hasta los tres meses, según el diario The Nation.
Cientos de personas han participado en la ceremonia celebrada para conmemorar el fin de este periodo para los menores, que ahora podrán regresar con sus familias. Los niños han dejado sus hábitos y se han vestido con ropa de calle como símbolo de su retorno a la vida normal.
Esta semana también han comenzado los trabajos de construcción del museo que recordará el rescate de este grupo y en el que se incluirán alusiones al buzo fallecido y a los equipos internacionales que participaron en el despliegue.
