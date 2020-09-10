MADRIDActualizado:
Un nuevo incendio se ha desatado este jueves en el puerto de Beirut por motivos desconocidos un mes después de que otro fuego provocara una gigantesca explosión en el mismo lugar que asoló gran parte de la capital y dejó más de 190 muertos.
"Se produjo un incendio en un almacén de aceites y neumáticos de coches en el mercado libre de impuestos del puerto de Beirut", afirmó el Ejército libanés en su cuenta de Twitter.
Una gran humareda negra que se eleva sobre el puerto es visible desde toda la ciudad y los bomberos y equipos de la Defensa Civil libanesa están en el lugar extinguiendo el fuego.
Una fuente militar, que pidió no ser identificada, aseguró que se trata de "dos fuegos, separados uno del otro" y, según los primeros indicios, "no son por causas naturales", apuntó sin dar más detalles. Asimismo, añadió que las fuerzas de Interior han cerrado varias calles alrededor del puerto, que quedó destruido en gran parte hace poco más de un mes.
El secretario general de la Cruz Roja libanesa, George Kettaneh, aseguró a la cadena libanesa Al Jadeed que no hay heridos. Hasta el momento, las autoridades libanesas no se han pronunciado.
El pasado 4 de agosto, un incendio en un almacén del puerto de Beirut provocó la explosión de un cargamento de nitrato de amonio, dejando 191 muertos, más de 6.500 heridos y a más de 300.000 personas sin hogar.
