Reino Unido ha reportado hasta 100 incidentes relacionados con el intento de destrucción de diferentes torres de telefonía de todo el país, que tienen su primer caso en el 2 de abril, cuando uno de estos receptores fue quemado en Birmingham, Inglaterra.
El Gobierno atribuye este vandalismo a una noticia falsa que se ha esparcido velozmente por el país. Una teoría publicada en Internet sostiene que la propagación de la covid-19 se debe a la conexión inalámbrica del 5G, según publica The New York Times.
Esta información falsa es uno de los ejemplos de las denominadas fake news, un peligro de desinformación y generador de confusión al que se enfrentan los ciudadanos y gobiernos de todo el mundo desde que el coronavirus se declaró pandemia.
En España, el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez también se ha encontrado con esta complicación y ya advirtió hace unas semanas de que hay cuentas en redes sociales dedicadas únicamente a difundir noticias falsas.
La propagación de bulos a través de mentideros ha sido tan disparada debido a la pandemia que incluso WhatsApp ha legislado para frenarlos. Para ello, la compañía de telefonía móvil tomó la decisión de limitar el reenvío de los mensajes virales a una sola vez por chat o grupo.
