Oleada de sabotajes de torres de telefonía en Reino Unido por una 'fake news' que culpa al 5G de la expansión de la covid-19

Las noticias falsas son uno de los frentes contra los que tienen que pelear los gobiernos de todo el mundo.

Una torre de telefonía de Inglaterra, quemada por la difusión de un bulo sobre el coronavirus. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Una torre de telefonía de Inglaterra, quemada por la difusión de un bulo sobre el coronavirus. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reino Unido ha reportado hasta 100 incidentes relacionados con el intento de destrucción de diferentes torres de telefonía de todo el país, que tienen su primer caso en el 2 de abril, cuando uno de estos receptores fue quemado en Birmingham, Inglaterra.

El Gobierno atribuye este vandalismo a una noticia falsa que se ha esparcido velozmente por el país. Una teoría publicada en Internet sostiene que la propagación de la covid-19 se debe a la conexión inalámbrica del 5G, según publica The New York Times

Esta información falsa es uno de los ejemplos de las denominadas fake news, un peligro de desinformación y generador de confusión al que se enfrentan los ciudadanos y gobiernos de todo el mundo desde que el coronavirus se declaró pandemia. 

En España, el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez también se ha encontrado con esta complicación y ya advirtió hace unas semanas de que hay cuentas en redes sociales dedicadas únicamente a difundir noticias falsas. 

La propagación de bulos a través de mentideros ha sido tan disparada debido a la pandemia que incluso WhatsApp ha legislado para frenarlos. Para ello, la compañía de telefonía móvil tomó la decisión de limitar el reenvío de los mensajes virales a una sola vez por chat o grupo. 


