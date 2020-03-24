Estás leyendo: Recomendaciones para detectar bulos sobre la Covid-19

Emergencia del coronavirus Recomendaciones para detectar bulos sobre la Covid-19

Cinco consejos para diferenciar la información falsa de la verídica por la emergencia del coronavirus.

23/03/2020 - Una joven con mascarilla mira el móvil. / EFE - ORLANDO BARRÍA
Una joven con mascarilla mira el móvil. / EFE - ORLANDO BARRÍA

madrid

Actualizado:

agencia sinc

Recopilamos consejos sencillos para diferenciar la información falsa de la verídica, basados en el informe publicado por Salud Sin Bulos.

1. Busca la fuente

Fíjate de dónde procede la información y desconfía de aquellas que no procedan de fuentes oficiales o que no cuenten con el respaldo de profesionales identificables y con experiencia. No confíes en contenidos como capturas de pantalla que no incluyan un link o una referencia clara donde poder explorar más información.

2. No reenvíes de forma automática

Es habitual reenviar a familiares y amigos informaciones que nos llegan a nuestras redes sociales. No lo hagas. Piensa y contrasta antes de decidir reenviar una noticia, muchas de ellas son bulos y hacen daño.

3. Ten actitud crítica

Una de cada tres noticias de salud que son difundidas en internet resultan ser falsas. Sé crítico ante titulares muy llamativos o noticias alarmantes sobre la epidemia.

4. Las pseudoterapias nunca son la solución

Han aparecido numerosos "tratamientos milagro" que aseguran curar la enfermedad o prevenirla. Todas estas pseudoterapias son falsas, peligrosas para la salud y buscan un beneficio económico. Si recibes una información de este tipo, no la compartas y denúnciala.

5. Denuncia

Tienes a tu disposición los teléfonos de ScienceFlows, Maldita Ciencia y la página web de Salud Sin Bulos para enviar los contenidos falsos que recibas. Además, tanto la Guardia Civil como la Policía Nacional cuentan con unidades dedicadas a investigar delitos telemáticos y es posible contactar también con ellos.

