madridActualizado:
Recopilamos consejos sencillos para diferenciar la información falsa de la verídica, basados en el informe publicado por Salud Sin Bulos.
1. Busca la fuente
Fíjate de dónde procede la información y desconfía de aquellas que no procedan de fuentes oficiales o que no cuenten con el respaldo de profesionales identificables y con experiencia. No confíes en contenidos como capturas de pantalla que no incluyan un link o una referencia clara donde poder explorar más información.
2. No reenvíes de forma automática
Es habitual reenviar a familiares y amigos informaciones que nos llegan a nuestras redes sociales. No lo hagas. Piensa y contrasta antes de decidir reenviar una noticia, muchas de ellas son bulos y hacen daño.
3. Ten actitud crítica
Una de cada tres noticias de salud que son difundidas en internet resultan ser falsas. Sé crítico ante titulares muy llamativos o noticias alarmantes sobre la epidemia.
4. Las pseudoterapias nunca son la solución
Han aparecido numerosos "tratamientos milagro" que aseguran curar la enfermedad o prevenirla. Todas estas pseudoterapias son falsas, peligrosas para la salud y buscan un beneficio económico. Si recibes una información de este tipo, no la compartas y denúnciala.
5. Denuncia
Tienes a tu disposición los teléfonos de ScienceFlows, Maldita Ciencia y la página web de Salud Sin Bulos para enviar los contenidos falsos que recibas. Además, tanto la Guardia Civil como la Policía Nacional cuentan con unidades dedicadas a investigar delitos telemáticos y es posible contactar también con ellos.
