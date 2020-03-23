Estás leyendo: Carmen Calvo, ingresada por una infección respiratoria

Carmen Calvo, ingresada por una infección respiratoria

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno ingresó en un centro hospitaliario el domingo por la tarde. Le han realizado varias y pruebas, también el test de coronavirus, y está a la espera de los resultados, según ha anunciado el Ejecutivo.

La vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo durante una reciente entrevista. | EFE
La vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo durante una reciente entrevista. | EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

A.L.M. /M.S.

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, está ingresada en la Clínica Ruber de Madrid por una infección respiratoria desde la tarde del domingo, tal y como ha informado el Ejecutivo.

Cuando se conozca el resultado de la prueba de coronavirus se hará pública la información

Calvo, funcionaria de carrera y de 62 años, se ha sometido a diversas pruebas, también el test del coronavirus. "Cuando se conozca el resultado de esta prueba, se hará pública la información", ha anunciado este lunes la Secretaría de Estado de Comunicación a través de un comunicado. 

Según el mismo texo, tras acudir a ese centro hospitalario privado -el que le corresponde "de acuerdo con los convenios de Muface"-, los sanitarios decidieron que permaneciera allí durante la noche, para recibir el tratamiento prescrito para la infección respiratoria. 

En las últimas semanas Calvo ha estado en contacto con las dos integrantes del gabinete que han dado positivo en coronavirus, las ministras Irene Montero (Igualdad) y Carolina Darias (Política Territorial). La esposa del presidente del Gobierno, Begoña Gómez, también ha dado positivo.

El pasado miércoles, además, Calvo asistió al pleno del Congreso en el que apenas hubo un reducido número de diputados. Hay varios miembros de la cámara que han comunicado haber dado positivo en los test de diagnóstico, entre ellos la vicepresidenta primera, Ana Pastor. 

