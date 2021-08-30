Estás leyendo: La OMS alarma de una situación "muy preocupante" tras el aumento de la transmisión en las últimas semanas

Público
Público

La OMS alarma de una situación "muy preocupante" tras el aumento de la transmisión en las últimas semanas

Uno de los motivos es el bajo índice de vacunación en grupos prioritarios en algunos países del continente.

Alemania saca a toda España de la lista de países de alto riesgo por la COVID-19
Imagen de archivo de turistas llegando al Aeropuerto de El Prat (Barcelona).

COpenhague

Actualizado:

La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) consideró este lunes "muy preocupante" la subida del contagio de coronavirus experimentada en las últimas semanas en Europa, una situación agravada por el bajo índice de vacunación en grupos prioritarios en algunos países del continente.

El aumento de la incidencia de nuevos casos obedece a la mayor presencia de la variante Delta, más contagiosa; la relajación de las restricciones y el aumento de los viajes, argumentó la OMS.

"Debemos ser firmes en mantener las múltiples líneas de protección, incluyendo vacunación y mascarillas. Las vacunas son el camino para reabrir las sociedades y estabilizar las economías", señaló en rueda de prensa el director de OMS-Europa, Hans Kluge.

Asimismo, el director general de la OMS, Tedros Adhanom, ha pedido a la ciudadanía que se vacune, que siga llevando mascarillas y que tome medidas de seguridad. "Solo podemos ganar al virus juntos", declara.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas

selección público