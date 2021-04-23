Estás leyendo: Alexei Navalni abandona la huelga de hambre tras la recomendación de los médicos

Público
Público

Alexei Navalni Alexei Navalni abandona la huelga de hambre tras la recomendación de los médicos

Los doctores le habían advertido de que si seguía adelante podría poner en peligro su vida. Ha detallado que continuará exigiendo la visita de un facultativo porque ha perdido la sensibilidad en sus piernas y brazos.

El líder opositor ruso Alexéi Navalni a su llegada al tribunal.
El líder opositor ruso Alexéi Navalni a su llegada al tribunal. REUTERS

madrid

Actualizado:

El opositor ruso Alexei Navalni ha anunciado este viernes que abandona la huelga de hambre que comenzó hace 23 días, después de que los médicos le hayan advertido de que, si sigue adelante con ella, podría poner en peligro su vida.

En un mensaje difundido a través de su cuenta de la red social Twitter, Navalni ha justificado que las palabras de los doctores "le parecen dignas de atención" y ha detallado que continuará exigiendo la visita de un facultativo porque ha perdido la sensibilidad en sus piernas y brazos, la principal demanda del opositor cuando comenzó la huelga de hambre.

Un grupo de médicos le pidió el jueves que pusiera fin a la huelga de hambre, argumentando que, de lo contrario, "pronto no tendrán a nadie a quien curar". Alertaron de que "una mayor hambruna puede causar un daño significativo" en su salud.

Navalni fue detenido el 18 de enero a su llegada al aeropuerto de Moscú por incumplir la libertad condicional tras pasar meses en Alemania recuperándose de un envenenamiento del que el destacado opositor ruso culpa directamente al presidente del país, Vladimir Putin.

El líder opositor se declaró en huelga de hambre a finales de marzo, para denunciar su estado y reclamar la visita de un médico. Desde entonces, sus aliados han alertado de que su situación ha empeorado, hasta el punto de que sufriría parálisis parciales.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público