Arabia Saudí propone un alto el fuego en Yemen tras la reciente escalada de violencia

RIADActualizado:
El ministro de Exteriores de Arabia Saudí, Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, propuso hoy un alto el fuego en el Yemen en el marco de una iniciativa del reino para detener la escalada de la violencia y los ataques que en las últimas semanas los rebeldes hutíes han lanzado contra el país vecino.
En una rueda de prensa televisada, Bin Farhan instó al movimiento rebelde chií a aceptar la propuesta hecha por el reino, que encabeza una coalición militar que interviene en la guerra del Yemen, en apoyo del Gobierno reconocido internacionalmente.
(Habrá ampliación)
