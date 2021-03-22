Estás leyendo: Arabia Saudí propone un alto el fuego en Yemen tras la reciente escalada de violencia

Público
Público
CONFLICTO

Arabia Saudí propone un alto el fuego en Yemen tras la reciente escalada de violencia

El ministro de exteriores instó al movimiento rebelde chií a aceptar la propuesta hecha por el reino, que encabeza una coalición militar que interviene en la guerra del Yemen, en apoyo del Gobierno reconocido internacionalmente.

Ataque en Yemen
Imagen de archivo de un ataque militar en Yemen. Foto de archivo.  REUTERS

RIAD

Actualizado:

El ministro de Exteriores de Arabia Saudí, Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, propuso hoy un alto el fuego en el Yemen en el marco de una iniciativa del reino para detener la escalada de la violencia y los ataques que en las últimas semanas los rebeldes hutíes han lanzado contra el país vecino.

En una rueda de prensa televisada, Bin Farhan instó al movimiento rebelde chií a aceptar la propuesta hecha por el reino, que encabeza una coalición militar que interviene en la guerra del Yemen, en apoyo del Gobierno reconocido internacionalmente. 

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público