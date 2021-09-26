El padre de Britney Spears espiaba las conversaciones de su hija

La vida de Britney Spears junto a su padre no ha sido fácil, ya que durante 13 años ha estado constantemente vigilada y custodiada en todos los pasos de su vida por su padre. Esto se confirma con el documental que ha emitido el medio The New York Times (NYT).

En el documental se muestra que el padre de la cantante realizaba un espionaje constante a su hija, donde desplegaron un sistema de vigilancia que incluía la monitorización de las comunicaciones de la cantante y la grabación de audio dentro de su dormitorio Spears.

El diario estadounidense ha hablado con un empleado de la compañía de seguridad Black Box, Alex Vlasov, donde, según el testimonio de Vlasov al NYT, la "implacable vigilancia" a la que fue sometida Britney Spears, que lleva 13 años bajo la tutela de su padre, "ayudó a varias personas vinculadas a la tutela, principalmente su padre, James Spears, a controlar casi todos los aspectos de su vida".

El documental, titulado Controlling Britney Spears (Controlando a Britney Spears) se puede ver en la plataforma Hulu y su estreno tiene lugar cuatro días antes de que salga a la luz otra cinta sobre la vida de la cantante titulado Britney vs Spears y que ha sido producido por Netflix, según informa Efe.

13 años de pesadilla para Britney Spears

Jaime Spears el padre de Britney Spears lleva durante 13 años tutelando a la cantante estadounidense, en donde la artista ha reconocido que "no ha sido feliz", puesto que ha vivido como una "especie de secuestro" al lado de su familia. De hecho ha reconocido en varias ocasiones no querer ser tutelada por su padre.

Tanto es así que la propia artista llegó a declarar que no volvería a subirse a un escenario, mientras que su padre continuase manteniendo su tutela, en un acto desesperado por conseguir separarse de su padre. Lo hizo en una declaración en redes sociales, donde sus fans reaccionaron con el lema #FreeBritney.

El pasado mes, el padre de Britney Spears anunciaba que renunciaba a la tutela de su hija, pero con condiciones, puesto que el mismo quería elegir el sustituto en la tutela de la cantante, hecho que Britney no quiere de ninguna de las maneras y de hecho desde su abogado, Mathew Rosengart, pidió esta semana que se ponga un cese "inmediato" y efectivo a la tutela, para que la artista pueda contraer matrimonio con su pareja Sam Asghari, su novio desde hace cinco años.