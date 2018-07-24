Público
Gobierno de Macron El partido conservador francés anuncia una moción de censura contra el Gobierno de Macron

Los Republicanos acusan al partido del presidente, La República en Marcha, de una mala gestión del "caso Benalla".

Emmanuel Macron junto al guardaespaldas Alexandre Benalla en 2017/Reuters

El partido conservador Los Republicanos (LR) presentará una moción de censura contra el Gobierno francés por su gestión del llamado "caso Benalla", anunció hoy el presidente de su grupo parlamentario, Christian Jacob.

En una rueda de prensa, Jacob consideró que el Ejecutivo "ha fracasado" y ha permitido "instalarse esta deriva" por el escándalo desatado por el exjefe de seguridad del Elíseo Alexandre Benalla, que agredió a manifestantes el pasado 1 de mayo haciéndose pasar por policía.

La moción de censura, que debería presentarse de aquí al final de esta semana y votarse la semana que viene, tiene escasas posibilidades de prosperar, ya que el partido del presidente Emmanuel Macron, La República En Marcha, goza de una amplia mayoría absoluta en la Asamblea Nacional.

