Cordón sanitario a la ultraderecha

El partido de Merkel permitirá un gobierno de izquierdas en Turingia para aislar a la ultraderecha

La CDU contribuirá a posibilitar la elección de un representante de La Izquierda, la formación más votada de los tres partidos de izquierdas.

Bodo Ramelow, líder de la izquierda en Turingia. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Berlín

efe

Los conservadores alemanes se comprometieron este sábado a permitir un gobierno de izquierdas en minoría en el Land oriental de Turingia para mantener el cordón sanitario a la ultraderecha.

Éste es el principal punto del pacto alcanzado entre representantes regionales de la Unión Cristianodemócrata (CDU) de la canciller Angela Merkel, La Izquierda, el Partido Socialdemócrata (SPD) y Los Verdes.

Los conservadores, por un procedimiento que aún no se ha explicitado, contribuirán a posibilitar la elección de un representante de La Izquierda, la formación más votada de los tres partidos de izquierdas.

Se trata de un hecho histórico, porque la CDU había establecido no cooperar ni con La Izquierda ni con el ultraderechista Alternativa para Alemania. La decisión compleja, pero necesaria para desbloquear la crisis política, ha levantado críticas y recelos dentro del partido.

La nueva votación deberá celebrarse el próximo 4 de marzo y La Izquierda ya ha avanzado que piensa presentar al mismo candidato de la vez precedente y anterior presidente del estado federado, Bodo Ramelow.

Además, cediendo a una exigencia de los conservadores, este "pacto de estabilidad" se mantendrá un año y se convocarán elecciones regionales para el 25 de abril de 2021. La CDU quería evitar una llamada inminente a las urnas, temiendo el desgaste por su papel en la ruptura del bloque a la ultraderecha.

El cordón sanitario a AfD se había mantenido sin fisuras desde su despegue en las encuestas en 2015. Pero saltó por los aires el pasado 5 de febrero. Ese día, en la tercera votación en el parlamento regional de Turingia para elegir jefe del Ejecutivo, el liberal Thomas Kemmerich obtuvo el apoyo de los conservadores y de los ultraderechistas, superando en apoyos a Ramelow.

