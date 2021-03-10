BangkokActualizado:
El primer ministro de Tailandia, Prayut Chan-ocha, ha vuelto a crear polémica en el país al rociar con un espray con lo que parecía desinfectante alcohólico a unos periodistas debido a una pregunta que le molestó.
La extraña reacción del mandatario, ocurrida ayer en la sede del Gobierno, se ha vuelto viral en las redes sociales y en Twitter la etiqueta #fueraPrayut acumula hasta este miércoles casi 60.000 reacciones.
La embarazosa situación tuvo lugar cuando una periodista preguntó sobre la renovación de tres puestos ministeriales, a lo que Prayut respondió primero que aún no tenía información y luego espetó que no debería haber preguntado eso.
A continuación, agarró el espray y pulverizó con desinfectante a la primera línea de los reporteros mientras medio se tapaba la boca con una mascarilla que llevaba en la mano y abandonaba la rueda de prensa.
Prayut, líder del golpe de Estado de 2014 siendo jefe del Ejército y de la junta militar que gobernó Tailandia hasta 2019, es conocido por su carácter iracundo y tajante y sus salidas de humor de gusto cuestionado.
En 2014, el general retirado se puso a tocar la cabeza y oreja de un periodista, lo que causó malestar a muchos porque en Tailandia la cabeza se considera la parte más sagrada del cuerpo y es de mala educación tocársela a otra persona.
Ese mismo año, lanzó una cáscara de plátano a un operador de cámara tras enfadarse porque le habían ofrecido varias veces que mirase a los objetivos.
A pesar de su carácter irascible, Prayut fue elegido primer ministro en 2019 después de unas elecciones parcialmente transparentes, según los observadores internacionales, pero en las que millones de tailandeses votaron por el partido promilitar Palang Pracharat, que lidera la coalición de gobierno.
El mayor desafío de Prayut ha sido las protestas prodemocráticas que, principalmente durante la segunda mitad del 2020, congregaron a multitudes en las calles para pedir su dimisión y una reforma del sistema político y la monarquía.
Muchos líderes y participantes en las protestas, incluidos menores, han sido acusados de varios delitos, incluidos el de sedición, que contempla penas de hasta 7 años de prisión, y el de lesa majestad, castigada con entre 3 y 15 años de cárcel.
El Alto Comisionado de la ONU para los Derechos Humanos ha instado a las autoridades tailandesas a dejar de acusar de delitos graves a los manifestantes pacíficos y a que respete el derecho de expresión y manifestación.
