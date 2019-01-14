Público
Polonia El alcalde de la ciudad polaca de Gdansk, en estado muy grave tras ser apuñalado

Pawel Adamowicz recibió la puñalada en la noche del domingo mientras se encontraba en el escenario durante un acto benéfico. El agresor es un hombre de 27 años, exconvicto por robo en bancos de esta localidad. Después de la agresión tomó un micrófono para asegurar que con su ataque quería vengarse por haber sido "injustamente torturado".

Curiosos y periodistas se agolpan a las puertas del hospital donde está ingresado el alcaldes de Gdansk. (ADAM WARZAWA | EFE | EPA)p

El alcalde de la ciudad polaca de Gdansk, Pawel Adamowicz, se encuentra en estado muy grave después de ser apuñalado en la noche del domingo mientras se encontraba en el escenario durante un acto benéfico popular.

El director del Hospital Clínico Universitario en Gdansk informó esta madrugada de que las lesiones causadas por el cuchillo han provocado "importantes daños cardíacos, heridas en el diafragma y en la cavidad abdominal".

La actuación inmediata de los servicios médicos presentes en el acto fue fundamental para mantener con vida al alcalde.

El agresor es un hombre de 27 años, exconvicto por robo en entidades bancarias de esta localidad, que después de apuñalar a Adamowicz tomó un micrófono para asegurar que con su ataque quería vengarse por haber sido "injustamente encarcelado y torturado".

El asaltante fue detenido inmediatamente y, en estos momentos, el viceministro del Interior de Polonia, Pawel Szefernaker, se dirige a Gdansk para supervisar las diligencias policiales.

Adamowicz, de 53 años, es miembro del principal partido de la oposición en Polonia, la fuerza liberal de centro-derecha Plataforma Ciudadana, y alcalde de Gdansk desde 1998.

El presidente de Polonia, Andrzej Duda, se sumó en las últimas horas al estupor de la sociedad polaca ante este intento de asesinato, y expresó su pesar a través de su cuenta de la red social Twitter, donde ha pedido a sus compatriotas que tengan a Adamowicz en sus oraciones.

