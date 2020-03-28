Estás leyendo: Portugal aprueba regularizaciones exprés para los migrantes sin permiso de residencia

"Es importante garantizar los derechos de los más frágiles, como es el caso de los inmigrantes", ha dicho el ministro de Administración Interna de Portugal.

El primer ministro de Portugal, Antonio Costa, declara el "estado de alerta". EFE
Lisboa

Actualizado:

efe

El Gobierno de Portugal ha decidido regularizar, ante la crisis de la covid-19, a todos los migrantes que hubieran solicitado permiso de residencia, con el fin de garantizar los derechos de todos los ciudadanos que están en Portugal.

Según dijo hoy el ministro de Administración Interna de Portugal, Eduardo Cabrita, ante la situación de crisis que se vive, es "importante garantizar los derechos de los más frágiles, como es el caso de los inmigrantes".

"Es un deber de una sociedad solidaria en tiempos de crisis asegurar el acceso de los ciudadanos inmigrantes a la salud y seguridad social", explicó. Según declaró hoy en un comunicado el Ministerio de Administración Interna, todos los visados y documentos relativos a la permanencia de ciudadanos extranjeros en Portugal que expiraran después del pasado 25 de febrero serán válidos hasta el 30 de junio de 2020.

También anunció que a partir del próximo lunes, 30 de marzo, todas las oficinas del Servicio de Extranjeros y Fronteras de Portugal serán cerradas al público, para evitar contagios de coronavirus, salvo casos muy urgentes.

El número de muertos en Portugal por coronavirus subió en la jornada de hoy un 31%, hasta los 100 fallecidos, mientras que ya hay 5.170 personas infectadas (un 21% más que ayer), de las que 764 (14,7%) son médicos, enfermeros o auxiliares.

