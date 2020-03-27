Estás leyendo: Portugal tacha de "repugnante" la postura de Holanda tras la cumbre europea

Portugal tacha de "repugnante" la postura de Holanda tras la cumbre europea

António Costa calificó de mezquino e inconsciente el discurso del ministro de finanzas de los Países Bajos Wopke Hoekstra, cuando planteó, tras el Consejo Europeo extraordinario, la posibilidad de que se investigue a España por su gestión de la pandemia.

Lisbon (Portugal), 26/03/2020.- Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa speaks during a press conference after attending the EU Council special teleconference summit to discuss the joint response to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Lisbon, Por
El primer ministro de Portugal, Antonio Costa, en una comparecencia de prensa telemática tras la cumbre europea de este jueves. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS

lisboa

Actualizado:

efe

El primer ministro luso, António Costa, calificó de "repugnante" las declaraciones del ministro de Finanzas holandés, Wopke Hoekstra, cuando planteó, tras el Consejo Europeo extraordinario, la posibilidad de que se investigue a España por su gestión de la pandemia.

Costa aseguró en declaraciones a la prensa en últimas horas que "ese discurso es repugnante en el marco de la Unión Europea", y calificó de mezquino e inconsciente el discurso del dirigente holandés.

Visiblemente irritado por el resultado del Consejo, el líder socialista luso también alertó de que "si la UE quiere sobrevivir, es inaceptable que cualquier responsable político, sea del país que fuera, pueda dar una respuesta de tal naturaleza durante una pandemia como la que estamos viviendo".

El primer ministro insistió que hay que dar una respuesta en común ante un desafío común, ya que en una Unión Europea asentada en la libertad de circulación de bienes y personas, "el virus no conoce fronteras". Costa apuesta por los "coronabonos", una emisión de deuda conjunta para salvar las economías nacionales.

Portugal cumple ahora seis años del cierre del rescate financiero de la troika tras la mayor crisis de su historia reciente y es visto como ejemplo por su capacidad para crecer salvando los pilares del estado de bienestar.

