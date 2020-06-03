madridActualizado:
El secretario de Defensa de Estados Unidos, Mark Esper, ha marcado distancias con el presidente, Donald Trump, y ha aclarado públicamente que no está a favor de invocar la Ley de Insurrección para que las Fuerzas Armadas se sumen al despliegue de seguridad ante las protestas convocadas por la muerte de George Floyd.
Esper ha alegado que esta ley, que se remonta a principios del siglo XIX, "solo debería usarse como último recurso y en caso de las situaciones más urgentes y extremas", alegando que si son necesarios refuerzos "la Guardia Nacional encaja mejor" a nivel interno.
"Digo esto no solo como secretario de Defensa, sino también como antiguo soldado y exmiembro de la Guardia Nacional", ha dicho Esper, en sus primeras declaraciones públicas desde que estallaron los disturbios, que el presidente Trump ha abogado por aplacar a toda costa, informa The Hill.
Trump, que no ha escatimado críticas contra los manifestantes que claman contra el racismo tras la muerte de Floyd, ha amenazado esta semana con invocar la Ley de Insurrección si las autoridades estatales y locales no toman las medidas oportunas para contener a los manifestantes.
Por otra parte, el secretario de Defensa ha reconocido que la muerte de Floyd a manos de un policía "es un crimen horrible". "Los agentes en el lugar de los hechos ese día deberían rendir cuentas por este asesinato", ha sostenido, según CNN.
"Es una tragedia que hemos visto repetirse demasiadas veces", ha subrayado en declaraciones a la prensa en el Pentágono, admitiendo que "el racismo es real" en el país y por tanto "todos debemos hacer lo posible por reconocerlo, plantarle cara y erradicarlo".
