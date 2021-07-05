Estás leyendo: Los pueblos indígenas de Brasil denuncian a Bolsonaro ante La Haya por genocidio y ecocidio

Los pueblos indígenas de Brasil denuncian a Bolsonaro ante La Haya por genocidio y ecocidio

La denuncia se sumará a una querella presentada en 2019 en la que se acusaba al presidente de Brasil de crímenes de lesa humanidad e incitación al genocidio.

Jair Bolsonaro
El presidente brasileño Jair Bolsonaro gesticula durante una ceremonia en el Palacio Planalto de Brasilia, el 29 de junio de 2021. Evaristo Sa / AFP

La Articulación de Pueblos Indígenas de Brasil (APIB) tiene previsto denunciar este mes ante el tribunal de La Haya al presidente brasileño Jair Bolsonaro acusándole de genocidio y ecocidio.

Luiz Eloy Terena, abogado y coordinador jurídico de la APIB, en declaraciones a El País, ha confirmado que tras analizar "los actos practicados por Bolsonaro contra los pueblos originarios, hay elementos concretos para que la Corte Penal Internacional inicie una investigación".

Además, según Terena el presidente hace caso omiso de la Constitución de 1988, por la cual debería quedar garantizada la protección de las comunidades de indígenas, así como el derecho que estos tienen sobre su territorio. Según el abogado, desde el Gobierno no se salvaguardan dichas tierras, sino que se incentiva la presencia de los llamados grileiros [cuatreros de tierras públicas], madereros y mineros ilegales.

La denuncia de la APIB prevé sumarse a otra ya presentada en 2019 a cargo del Colectivo de Defensa de los Derechos Humanos (CADHu) y la Comisión Arns, integrada por exministros brasileños e intelectuales del país. Aquella denuncia, que acusaba a Bolsonaro de crímenes de lesa humanidad e incitación al genocidio de los pueblos indígenas, consiguió prosperar por primera vez en la Corte Penal Internacional.

Es pronto para saber hacia dónde se decantará la resolución. Es probable que la condena, de producirse, no se haga efectiva hasta al menos una década después de su mandato. Las penas de prisión podrían alcanzar los 30 años.

