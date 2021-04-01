Estás leyendo: El juicio sobre George Floyd continúa con nuevas imágenes de lo sucedido tras su asesinato

Racismo en EEUU El juicio sobre George Floyd continúa con nuevas imágenes de lo sucedido tras su asesinato

Durante la última sesión, ha declarado entre lágrimas Christopher Martin, el cajero de 19 años que denunció que Floyd le había dado un billete falso de 20 dólares, quien aseguró sentirse culpable pro lo sucedido.

Mural en recuerdo de George Floyd en la ciudad de Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Mural en recuerdo de George Floyd en la ciudad de Minneapolis, Minnesota. Octavio Jones / REUTERS

Nuevas imágenes de la cámara que llevaba encima el agente de Policía, Dereck Chauvin, acusado de matar a George Floyd han sido reveladas este miércoles durante el juicio en el que Chauvin se enfrenta a penas de hasta 40 años de prisión.

En las nuevas imágenes se ve cómo, tras la muerte de Floyd, Chauvin vuelve al coche patrulla e interactúa con un testigo que le increpa.

"Lo que he visto está mal", ha dicho Charles McMillan, un testigo de 61 años que ha declarado en la tercera sesión del juicio.

"Esa es tu opinión personal", le ha espetado Chauvin. "Tenemos que controlar a este hombre porque es un tipo grande. Probablemente está en algo", ha agregado el exagente de policía, según ha recogido la cadena de televisión estadounidense CNN.

En los momentos previos al fallecimiento, se puede escuchar a Floyd decir que es claustrofóbico, llamar a su madre y advertir de que no puede respirar.

En esta sesión, también ha declarado entre lágrimas Christopher Martin, el cajero de 19 años que denunció que Floyd le había dado un billete falso de 20 dólares, quien aseguró sentirse culpable pro lo sucedido.

También ha testificado Genevieve Hansen, una bombero que estaba fuera de servicio, que acusó a la Policía de evitar que pudiera ayudar a la víctima.

La muerte de Floyd el pasado mayo desató un torrente de manifestaciones por la igualdad racial en Estados Unidos el pasado año.

