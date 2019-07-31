Público
Rammstein La banda Rammstein se besa en pleno concierto en Rusia contra la LGTBIfobia 

Debido a este acto, Rammstein podría enfrentarse a cargos legales ya que el gobierno lo podría considerar como propaganda LGTBI.

Dos integrantes del grupo se dan un beso en el concierto. Instagram

El colectivo LGTBI sigue estando muy perseguido en Rusia durante los últimos años, además se han impuesto leyes para impedir la libertad de expresión incluyendo entre estas medidas cualquier acto o evento que muestre las relaciones LGTBI. 

Rammstein, la banda alemana de música metal, apoya abiertamente la libertad en todos sus aspectos y por esa razón dos integrantes del grupo durante el concierto en el Estadio Olímpico Luzhnikí se dieron un beso. La imagen la publicaron en su perfil oficial de Instagram añadiendo: "Rusia, te amamos". 

Debido a este acto, Rammstein podría enfrentarse a cargos legales ya que el gobierno lo podría considerar como propaganda LGTBI. 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Россия, мы любим тебя! Photos: @jenskochphoto

Una publicación compartida de Rammstein (@rammsteinofficial) el

