El colectivo LGTBI sigue estando muy perseguido en Rusia durante los últimos años, además se han impuesto leyes para impedir la libertad de expresión incluyendo entre estas medidas cualquier acto o evento que muestre las relaciones LGTBI.
Rammstein, la banda alemana de música metal, apoya abiertamente la libertad en todos sus aspectos y por esa razón dos integrantes del grupo durante el concierto en el Estadio Olímpico Luzhnikí se dieron un beso. La imagen la publicaron en su perfil oficial de Instagram añadiendo: "Rusia, te amamos".
Debido a este acto, Rammstein podría enfrentarse a cargos legales ya que el gobierno lo podría considerar como propaganda LGTBI.
