"Cuando empiezan los saqueos, empiezan los disparos", fue el tuit que escribió Donald Trump, y que la red social no ha borrado por considerarlo de interés público.

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump. - REUTERS
MADRID

Twitter ha alertado este viernes sobre un mensaje del presidente estadounidense, referente a los disturbios de Minneapolis extendidos a otros puntos del país, por considerar que glorifica la violencia. El presidente de EEUU llamó "matones" a los manifestantes que protestan por la muerte de George Floyd, un ciudadano afroamericano bajo custodia policial, y sugirió que habrá disparos contra ellos.

Trump puso el siguiente mensaje en su cuenta oficial de Twitter: "Estos matones están deshonrando la memoria de George Floyd, y no dejaré que eso suceda. Cuando empiezan los saqueos, empiezan los disparos".

La red social, por su parte, no ha borrado el tuit porque considera que es de interés público, aunque se ha encargado de asegurar que incumple sus reglas: "Este tweet incumplió las Reglas de Twitter relativas a glorificar la violencia".

La respuesta de Trump

Como respuesta, Donald Trump firmó una orden ejecutiva dirigida a las empresas de redes sociales limitando su inmunidad en la gestión de los comentarios de los usuarios. Una actividad que el presidente ha considerado que debería tener como objetivo el de "defender la libertad de expresión", algo que de perderse sería uno de los "mayores peligros" en la historia de los Estados Unidos. La firma de esta orden disminuirá la autoridad de las redes sociales, cuyos contenidos se podrán "censurar, restringir o editar".

Donald Trump, cuya campaña ha sido en buena parte a través de Twitter, donde es muy activo desde primera hora de la mañana, ha declarado que: "Si fuera legal, si pudiera cerrarlo legalmente, lo haría", ante la pregunta de un periodista de si cerraría esta red social.


