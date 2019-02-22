Público
Registrado un terremoto de magnitud 7,5 en la zona este de Ecuador

Los sismógrafos lo han registrado cerca de la frontera con Perú, a 122 kilómetros bajo tierra.

Terremoto Ecuador 7,5. USGS

Los sismógrafos han registrado este viernes de madrugada un terremoto de magnitud 7,5 en la escala de Richter en la zona este de Ecuador, cerca de la frontera con Perú, según un balance preliminar que sitúa el origen del seísmo relativamente profundo –unos cien kilómetros de la superficie–.

El Instituto Geofísico de Ecuador ha informado de temblores poco después de las 5:15 (hora local) y ha situado el epicentro a 122 kilómetros de la localidad de Macas, capital de la provincia de Morona Santiago. Estima la magnitud del seísmo en 7,5, una cifra similar a la ofrecida por el Instituto Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS).

El expresidente ecuatoriano Rafael Correa ha sido de los primeros en pronunciarse tras los avisos y ha explicado en Twitter que se trata "aparentemente" de una zona despoblada. "Ojalá no tenga consecuencias graves", ha escrito.

