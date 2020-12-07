Estás leyendo: Reino Unido abre la puerta a retirar algunas cláusulas de su ley de mercado interior para el acuerdo con la UE

Desde Bruselas destacan que el planteamiento hecho por el Gobierno británico no es firme, sino que está condicionado a la aprobación de las "soluciones" que estarían actualmente sobre la mesa e insisten en que las conversaciones siguen abiertas.

El Gobierno británico ha dejado este lunes abierta la puerta a abandonar algunas de las cláusulas de su ley de mercado interior que resultaban más controvertidas y chocaban con el Acuerdo de Retirada con vistas a destrabar un pacto con la Unión Europea sobre la relación futura antes de la fecha límite del 31 de diciembre.

En un comunicado, el Gobierno de Boris Johnson ha subrayado que las discusiones entre Reino Unido y la UE aún continúan –este lunes ha viajado a Bruselas el 'número dos' británico, Michael Gove– y "se esperan las decisiones finales en los próximos días".

Según Londres, "si las soluciones que se están considerando en esas discusiones se acuerdan, el Gobierno británico estaría dispuesto a retirar la claúsula 44 de la ley de mercado interior, relativa a las declaraciones de exportaciones" así como a "desactivar" las claúsulas 45 y 47, respecto a las ayudas del Estado, "para que puedan ser usadas solo cuando sea conforme a los derechos y obligaciones de Reino Unido en virtud del Derecho Internacional".

El vicepresidente de Relaciones Institucionales de la Comisión Europea, Maros Sefcovic, se ha reunido este lunes con Gove para hablar sobre la aplicación del Acuerdo de Retirada de Reino Unido del bloque comunitario, incluido el protocolo sobre Irlanda e Irlanda del Norte.

No obstante, desde Bruselas destacan que el planteamiento hecho por el Gobierno británico no es firme, sino que está condicionado a la aprobación de las "soluciones" que estarían actualmente sobre la mesa, e insisten en que las conversaciones siguen abiertas.

El encuentro de Sefcoviv y Gove se produce en paralelo a las negociaciones para la relación futura que dirigen Michel Barnier y David Frost, que siguen encalladas por las diferencias en varias áreas clave para la UE como reglas justas en competencia y la pesca en aguas británicas.

