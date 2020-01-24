Estás leyendo: El acuerdo del brexit queda en manos del Parlamento Europeo

Reino Unido El acuerdo del brexit queda en manos del Parlamento Europeo

La votación tendrá lugar el próximo 29 de enero, 48 horas antes del día estipulado para la salida británica de la UE.

Boris Johnson y Ursula Von der Leyen en un encuentro en Londres./ TOBY MELVILLE (REUTERS)
Imagen de archivo del Boris Johnson y Ursula von der Leyen../ EFE

madrid

público

El acuerdo para la salida del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea ya ha sito ratificado por los presidentes del Consejo Europeo y de la Comisión, Charles Michel y Ursula von der Leyen, y ahora tendrá que ser aprobado por el Parlamento Europeo, en una votación que tendrá lugar el próximo miércoles 29 de enero con un previsible resultado favorable.

El 31 de enero el Reino Unido abandonará la UE

De esta forma, el Reino Unido podrá abandonar la UE en el plazo marcado por la última prórroga solicitada desde Londres, el 31 de enero, apenas 48 horas después de la votación en la Eurocámara. 

El Parlamento de Westminster también ha dado luz verde al acuerdo gracias a la mayoría absoluta cosechada por Boris Johnson el pasado mes de diciembre. En estos comicios la ciudadanía británica optó por otorgar su confianza al político conservador, que pidió en campaña un mayor control de la Cámara de los Comunes para poner punto y final a un proceso que se abrió hace cuatro años.

No obstante, las negociaciones entre la UE y el país saliente no acabarán el próximo 31 de enero. Ambas partes tienen que acordar a lo largo de este año -con el 31 de diciembre como fecha tope- cómo serán las relaciones entre los Veintisiete y Reino Unido, aunque ya con los británicos fuera de las instituciones comunitarias.

