Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Robert Mugabe Multitudinario funeral de Estado del expresidente Robert Mugabe en Harare

Varios cortejos militares y civiles han desfilado por el estadio, el más grande del país, entre los vítores y cantos de miles de zimbabuenses que asisten al funeral desde las gradas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Funeral oficial de Robert Mugabe. EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

Funeral oficial de Robert Mugabe. EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

El funeral de Estado del expresidente de Zimbabue Robert Mugabe, fallecido el pasado día 6, se celebra este sábado en el Estadio Nacional de Harare, en un acto multitudinario al que asisten una docena de jefes de Estado africanos y altas personalidades de todo el mundo.

El féretro con los restos mortales de Mugabe llegó al estadio flanqueado por militares de alto rango y por sus familiares, entre ellos su mujer, Grace, quienes se dirigieron a lo largo de una alfombra roja hacia el podio central desde donde se pronunciarán los discursos de homenaje.

Varios cortejos militares y civiles han desfilado por el estadio, el más grande del país, entre los vítores y cantos de miles de zimbabuenses que asisten al funeral desde las gradas.

Además del presidente de Zimbabue Emmerson Mnangagwa, participan en la ceremonia once jefes de Estado africanos, entre ellos el presidente sudafricano, Cyril Ramaphosa; el keniano, Uhuru Kenyatta, o el ecuatoguineano, Teodoro Obiang Nguema.

También se encuentran en el estadio exmandatarios afines a Mugabe y diplomáticos y altos cargos de todo el mundo. Mugabe falleció a los 95 años el pasado 6 de septiembre en un hospital de Singapur, donde estaba ingresado desde abril pasado.

Los restos del histórico líder fueron trasladados el miércoles a Harare, y los dos últimos días su féretro se instaló en otro estadio de la capital, el de Rufaro, para que el pueblo zimbabuense, al que gobernó durante casi cuatro décadas, pudiera darle el último adiós.

Mugabe será enterrado en el Acre de los Héroes, un santuario a las afueras de la capital reservado para grandes figuras del país.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas