Derechos humanos RTVE no pujará por emitir la Supercopa que se disputará en Arabia Saudí por respeto a los derechos humanos

El ente público apunta a la violación de los derechos humanos en el país árabe para tomar la decisión. 

11/11/2019.- Los jugadores de la selección española de fútbol tras el sorteo de los emparejamientos de la Supercopa de España, que se jugará en Arabia Saudí. / EFE - KIKO HUESCA

RTVE ha decidido no pujar por emitir el partido de la Supercopa de España de fútbol porque no considera "coherente" que se celebre en Arabia Saudí, "un país donde no se respetan los derechos humanos". 

Fuentes de la corporación pública han explicado a Efe que han renunciado a pujar por los derechos de retransmisión, dadas las denuncias de incumplimiento de los derechos humanos en ese país. "RTVE no optará a la transmisión del partido de la Supercopa. Me alegro. El partido se juega en Arabia Saudí, donde no se respetan los derechos humanos y las mujeres están oprimidas. Una gran decisión de RTVE", ha escrito en Twitter la editora de igualdad de TVE, Alicia Gómez Montano.

Desde la corporación pública han destacado el compromiso unánime de las jugadoras de la liga de fútbol femenino, que "han puesto el grito en el cielo" por el lugar elegido para la disputa de la Supercopa. También, diversas asociaciones en defensa de los derechos humanos han denunciado "un blanqueo a golpe de talonario". Desde Amnistía Internacional han pedido a la RFEF que se garanticen los derechos humanos ya que el país árabe cuenta con "el uso extendido de la pena de muerte o de la tortura y otros malos tratos a personas detenidas", así como "la discriminación que sufren las mujeres o las restricciones de la libertad de expresión".

Sin embargo, el presidente de la Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, considera que la elección de Arabia Saudí es buena porque ayudará al aperturismo en relación a la igualdad de género y los derechos humanos en general.

