Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Rusia y EEUU se reunirán el próximo martes  en Roma para debatir sobre Venezuela

Las conversaciones Rusia intentará buscar vías para impulsar el diálogo entre el Gobierno y los opositores venezolanos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) in Moscow, Russia 02 February 2019. Russia on 02 February 2019 announced it was suspending the INF deal foll

Putin en una foto de archivo. EFE/EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL / POOL

Rusia y Estados Unidos celebrarán una reunión para conversar sobre la situación en Venezuela el próximo día 19 en Roma, confirmó hoy el viceministro de Asuntos Exteriores ruso Serguéi Riabkov, quien se reunirá en la capital italiana con el enviado especial de EEUU para Venezuela, Elliott Abrams.

"Plantearemos con insistencia a la parte estadounidense todas nuestras posiciones, incluida la inadmisibilidad de una intervención militar y, en general, de la injerencia exterior ilegal y de las presiones contra el Gobierno legítimo" de Nicolás Maduro, dijo el diplomático ruso, citado por la agencia Interfax.

Agregó que en las conversaciones Rusia intentará buscar vías para impulsar el diálogo entre el Gobierno y los opositores venezolanos.

"En este asunto Moscú y Washington mantienen posturas diametralmente opuestas, pero esto no debe ser motivo para no hablar de ello", subrayó Riabkov. Al mismo tiempo, indicó que le comunicará al enviado especial estadounidense que Rusia defenderá su cooperación con el Gobierno

"Desde luego, insistiremos en que toda la cooperación entre Moscú y Caracas es absolutamente legal", dijo Riabkov, que advirtió de que los intentos de torpedearla "tienen un impacto en el estado de la relaciones ruso-estadounidense y en las relaciones de Rusia con otros países que actúan del mismo modo que EEUU".

El viceministro ruso indicó que no se pueden obviar estas acciones que, "en un contexto más amplio, tiene un efecto claramente negativo". "Pero haremos todo para defender nuestra cooperación con Caracas", enfatizó.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas