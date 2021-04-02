Estás leyendo: Rusia impone multas por 116.000 dólares a Twitter por no eliminar contenidos prohibidos por la ley rusa

Desde principios de año Roskomnadzor ha amenazado a las redes sociales con bloqueos en caso de que no tomen pasos tangibles para eliminar contenidos prohibidos en el país.

Entre las redes sociales más consultadas están Facegbook, LinkedIn y Twitter/EFE.

madrid

Un tribunal de Moscú impuso hoy a la red social Twitter tres multas por un total de 8,9 millones de rublos (más de 116.000 dólares) por no eliminar contenidos prohibidos por la ley rusa tal y como le habían exigido las autoridades reguladoras.

El tribunal satisfizo así, según informó la agencia rusa Interfax, tres denuncias del regulador ruso de las comunicaciones, Roskomnadzor, presentadas entre el 23 de enero y el 2 de febrero en el marco de las multitudinarias protestas pacíficas en apoyo al líder opositor ruso, Alexéi Navalni.

Las manifestaciones celebradas en más de un centenar de ciudades de toda Rusia y en las que participaron más de 100.000 personas, fueron declaradas ilegales y violentamente reprimidas por las autoridades.

La entidad exigió a Twitter y otras redes sociales eliminar las convocatorias publicadas por los partidarios de Navalni, y abrió causas administrativas por no borrar los contendidos señalados.

El tribunal anunció que dictará hoy también sentencia respecto a tres protocolos administrativos semejantes abiertos contra de la red social Facebook, y pospuso hasta el 4 de mayo la vista de las causas abiertas en contra de Google.

El próximo 6 de abril el tribunal estudiará los casos abiertos por la misma causa contra Telegram y TikTok.

En el caso particular de Twitter, las autoridades rusas tomaron la decisión de ralentizar la conexión de la red social en el país, a la que acusaron de "incumplimiento sistemático de la legislación rusa" y amenazaron con medidas más severas.

Según Roskomnadzor, Twitter alberga más de 3.000 entradas con información prohibida, de ellas 2.500 con incitaciones a menores al suicidio, 450 con pornografía infantil y 149 sobre el consumo de drogas.

Twitter ha respondido a Rusia que mantiene su "compromiso con la promoción de un internet abierto en todo el planeta" y aseguró estar "altamente preocupada por los crecientes intentos de bloquear y limitar la conversación pública online"

