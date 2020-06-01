moscú
El presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, convocó hoy para el 1 de julio el plebiscito constitucional que le permitiría presentarse a la reelección en 2024, cuando habrá expirado su cuarto mandato presidencial.
Putin calificó de "impecable" la fecha, tanto desde el punto de vista jurídico como sanitario, lo que fue corroborado por las autoridades sanitarias durante una teleconferencia emitida en directo por la televisión.
El jefe del Kremin, que se vio obligado a cancelar la consulta prevista para el 22 de abril debido a la pandemia del coronavirus, consideró que 30 días es suficiente para que el país tome las medidas necesarias para garantizar la seguridad de los votantes.
