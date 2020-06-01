Estás leyendo: Putin busca afianzar su poder más allá de 2024 con un plebiscito que se celebrará el próximo 1 de julio

Putin busca afianzar su poder más allá de 2024 con un plebiscito que se celebrará el próximo 1 de julio

En estos 30 días las autoridades del país deben desarrollar medidas de protección ciudadana para la celebración de la votación. 

Vladimir Putin en el Parlamento ruso. / Reuters
moscú

efe

El presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, convocó hoy para el 1 de julio el plebiscito constitucional que le permitiría presentarse a la reelección en 2024, cuando habrá expirado su cuarto mandato presidencial.

Putin calificó de "impecable" la fecha, tanto desde el punto de vista jurídico como sanitario, lo que fue corroborado por las autoridades sanitarias durante una teleconferencia emitida en directo por la televisión.

El jefe del Kremin, que se vio obligado a cancelar la consulta prevista para el 22 de abril debido a la pandemia del coronavirus, consideró que 30 días es suficiente para que el país tome las medidas necesarias para garantizar la seguridad de los votantes.

