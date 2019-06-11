Samoa, uno de los países insulares que conforma Oceanía, ha prohibido la emisión de Rocketman, la película musical basada en la vida del cantante y compositor británico Elton John, por su representación de la homosexualidad, ha dicho el encargado de la censura de la isla del Pacífico Sur.
La película fue censurada la semana pasada, porque choca con la "cultura y las creencias cristianas de Samoa", ha declarado el censor Leiataua Niuapu Faauil, al periódico Samoa Observer este lunes 11 de junio.
Se han apoyado en la ley insular, ya que la sodomía está considerada un delito en el país y en la religión, dado que alrededor del 97% de los casi 200.000 habitantes de Samoa son cristianos.
La sodomía está considerada un delito en Samoa
"Desafortunadamente, debido a problemas de censura, hemos tenido que cancelar 'Rocketman'", comentó el cine Apollo, uno de los cines de la capital de Samoa, Apia, en su página de Facebook.
Las escenas de relaciones sexuales entre hombres y consumo de drogas fueron eliminadas de la proyección en Rusia, lo que provocó las críticas de John y de los creadores de la película.
Rocketman, protagonizada por Taron Egerton, muestra los primeros pasos de Elton John en el mundo de la música, desde sus inicios con el piano cuando era niño hasta su irrupción en la escena estadounidense y su mundo de fiestas repletas de drogas y alcohol. El largometraje, que ha recibido críticas positivas, se estrenó mundialmente a finales de mayo.
