Cumbre Euromediterránea Sánchez plantea una unidad militar europea que actúe en catástrofes naturales

En su intervención en la comparecencia conjunta de los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno participantes en la Cumbre Euromediterránea, el presidente recordó "catástrofes" de este verano como los incendios sufridos por Grecia para expresar su solidaridad.

Pedro Sánchez
Pedro Sánchez durante su intervención en la cumbre Euromediterránea. Orestis Panagioutu / EFE | EPA

atenas

El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, planteó este viernes la creación de una unidad militar europea que pueda actuar para hacer frente a las consecuencias de las catástrofes naturales.

Sánchez defendió una reflexión en la Unión Europea (UE) en torno a este cuerpo (que sería semejante a la Unidad Militar de Emergencias que ya existe en España) en la cumbre euromediterránea que protagonizaron los líderes de nueve países de esta región junto a la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen.

En su intervención en la comparecencia conjunta de los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno participantes, entre ellos el presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, Sánchez recordó "catástrofes" de este verano como los incendios sufridos por Grecia para expresar su solidaridad.

Reivindicó la labor del personal dedicado a la extinción de esos incendios, ya que dijo que "se juegan la vida", recordó a las víctimas y defendió reforzar el sistema de protección civil europeo.

Pero a la vez se refirió a la experiencia española con la creación en 2008 de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) para destacar su eficacia y pedir que se empiece a trabajar "en lo que pueda ser un embrión de respuesta militar a estas catástrofes naturales".

El presidente del Gobierno destacó igualmente, ante la proliferación de los incendios forestales, fomentar trabajos que pueden evitarlos como la limpieza de montes.

También abogó por la coherencia de políticas comunes como la agraria y su compromiso de reducción de gases de efecto invernadero.

