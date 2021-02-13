Estás leyendo: El Senado aprueba citar a testigos en el juicio a Trump, lo que podría cambiar el rumbo del 'impeachment'

El Senado aprueba citar a testigos en el juicio a Trump, lo que podría cambiar el rumbo del 'impeachment'

Se esperaba que este sábado el Senado emitiera su decisión final en el juicio político, pero este inesperado movimiento podría alargar significativamente el proceso.

Donald Trump junto a su esposa Melania Trump.
Donald Trump junto a su esposa Melania Trump. REUTERS

Actualizado:

El Senado de EE.UU. aprobó este sábado citar a testigos durante el juicio político (impeachment) contra el expresidente Donald Trump por el asalto al Capitolio del 6 de enero, un movimiento inesperado que podría alargar y cambiar el rumbo de este procedimiento.

De los cien senadores, 55 votaron a favor de citar testigos, todos ellos demócratas y a los que se unieron cinco republicanos: Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, y Lindsey Graham, que al principio se posicionó en contra, pero cambió su voto en el último momento.

Se esperaba que este sábado el Senado emitiera su decisión final en el juicio político, pero este inesperado movimiento podría alargar significativamente el proceso.

