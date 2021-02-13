Diario Público
Twitter "Recuperemos Catalunya, España y la incidencia acumulada": los tuiteros no dan crédito ante las aglomeraciones en un mitin de Vox en Barcelona

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha arropado este viernes al candidato del partido para las elecciones del 14F, Ignacio Garriga, en el mitin de final de campaña que la formación ha celebrado en Barcelona.

En este evento, tal y como muestran las imágenes ofrecidas por el partido en su propio canal de YouTube, la aglomeración que se produce de personas no garantiza el distanciamiento social necesario durante la pandemia.

La sorpresa en redes sociales ha sido mayúscula, al comprobar que hace solo un mes, durante las navidades, las familias no se pudieron reunir, pero que para un mitin político no suponga problema una aglomeración de estas características.
