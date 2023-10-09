Newsletters

Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo la manifestación "en solidaridad" con Palestina en Madrid

Sigue en directo la manifestación "en solidaridad" con Palestina en Madrid

Varios grupos en defensa del pueblo palestino y contra la ocupación de Israel han convocado una concentración a las 20 horas en la Puerta del Sol.

Grupos en defensa del pueblo palestino han convocado una concentración a las 20 horas en la Puerta del Sol (Madrid) para clamar contra la ocupación de Israel. Esta movilización se produce en un contexto marcado por el ataque de Hamás a Israel y la posterior respuesta del Gobierno de Benjamín Netanyahu bombardeando la Franja de Gaza.

