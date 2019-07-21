Público
Stena Impero Irán difunde un vídeo de la captura del petrolero británico en el estrecho de Ormuz

El petrolero apagó sus comunicaciones e ignoró los avisos iraníes, según la Guardia Revolucionaria.

El petrolero británico Stena Impero. EFE/EPA/Tasnim News Agency

La Guardia Revolucionaria iraní ha asegurado que tuvo que apresar al petrolero de bandera británica Stena Impero por violar las normas de navegación y poner en peligro a otros barcos en el estrecho de Ormuz, antes de denunciar que el carguero iba acompañado de un buque de guerra británico que intentó impedir su detención.

"El petrolero británico Stena Impero, escoltado por un barco de la Marina Real británica, no acató las normas y reglas marítimas, entró en el estrecho de Ormuz en dirección opuesta y podría haber chocado con otros barcos", ha explicado el portavoz de la Guardia Revolucionaria, Ramezan Sharif.

El director general de la oficina de Puertos y Organización Marítima de la provincia de Hormuzgan, Alá Morad Afifipur, añadió que el petrolero británico fue incautado porque ignoró las llamadas de un barco pesquero después de un accidente en el canal. "Tuvo un accidente con un barco de pesca en camino y de acuerdo con la ley, hay que estudiar los motivos del suceso.

Al tiempo que comparecía su portavoz ante los medios, la Guardia Revolucionaria ha publicado un vídeo que exhibe la operación de captura del petrolero. Lanchas rápidas de la Guardia rodearon el navío mientras un helicóptero militar desplegó en la cubierta del petrolero al equipo que detuvo a la tripulación y escoltó el barco.

El petrolero "violó todas las reglas marítimas, apagó su sistema de comunicación de posicionamiento y en vez de navegar hacia la entrada en el golfo Pérsico prosiguió la ruta destinada para la salida al sur", según el portavoz, que denunció "un intento de intervención por parte del barco militar británico", finalmente infructuoso.

El barco fue sido escoltado a la costa de la provincia de Hormuzgán, en el oeste de Irán, donde ahora está en manos de la Organización Marítima y de Puertos.

