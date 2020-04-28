brasilia
El Tribunal Supremo de Brasil ha autorizado investigar al presidente del país, Jair Bolsonaro, por una posible interferencia en la gestión de la Policía Federal, según anunció #a última hora de este lunes el Alto tribunal brasileño.
En un comunicado, el Tribunal Supremo ha dicho que su decisión llega en respuesta a una solicitud planteada por la Fiscalía General. De acuerdo con el fallo del alto tribunal, la investigación deberá realizarse en el plazo de los próximos 60 días.
El exministro de Justicia Sergio Moro, que dimitió de su cargo el pasado viernes, lanzó graves acusaciones contra Bolsonaro por su supuesta interferencia en la designación de altos mandos de la Policía Federal.
Moro presentó su renuncia argumentando que ya no podía preservar la independencia de la Policía Federal, después de que Bolsonaro cesara al jefe del cuerpo, que era una persona que mantenía una estrecha confianza con el titular de Justicia.
Moro es uno de los investigadores más conocidos en materia de lucha contra la corrupción y podría ser llamado a testificar y a presentar pruebas en el caso.
