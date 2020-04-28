Estás leyendo: El Supremo de Brasil autoriza investigar a Bolsonaro por una supuesta injerencia en la Policía Federal

Público
Público

Brasil El Supremo de Brasil autoriza investigar a Bolsonaro por una supuesta injerencia en la Policía Federal

Esta decisión llega en respuesta a una solicitud planteada por la Fiscalía General. De acuerdo con el fallo del Alto tribunal, la investigación deberá realizarse en el plazo de los próximos 60 días.

El plan B de Bolsonaro
El presidente brasileño Jair Bolsonaro. (AGENCIAS) 

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

brasilia

europa press

El Tribunal Supremo de Brasil ha autorizado investigar al presidente del país, Jair Bolsonaro, por una posible interferencia en la gestión de la Policía Federal, según anunció #a última hora de este lunes el Alto tribunal brasileño.

En un comunicado, el Tribunal Supremo ha dicho que su decisión llega en respuesta a una solicitud planteada por la Fiscalía General. De acuerdo con el fallo del alto tribunal, la investigación deberá realizarse en el plazo de los próximos 60 días.

El exministro de Justicia Sergio Moro, que dimitió de su cargo el pasado viernes, lanzó graves acusaciones contra Bolsonaro por su supuesta interferencia en la designación de altos mandos de la Policía Federal.

Moro presentó su renuncia argumentando que ya no podía preservar la independencia de la Policía Federal, después de que Bolsonaro cesara al jefe del cuerpo, que era una persona que mantenía una estrecha confianza con el titular de Justicia.

Moro es uno de los investigadores más conocidos en materia de lucha contra la corrupción y podría ser llamado a testificar y a presentar pruebas en el caso.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú