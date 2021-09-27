Estás leyendo: Ni los talibanes ni el Gobierno depuesto representarán a Afganistán en la ONU

Ni los talibanes ni el Gobierno depuesto representarán a Afganistán en la ONU

El embajador Ghulam Isaczai, nombrado por el anterior Gobierno afgano, tenía previsto intervenir este lunes ante la Asamblea, pero ha notificado a Naciones Unidas que renunciaba a hacerlo.

Ghulam M. Isaczai. Foto de archivo. TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Ni los talibanes ni el Gobierno depuesto hablarán finalmente en nombre de Afganistán en los actuales debates de la Asamblea General de la ONU, que concluyen este lunes, después de que el representante del anterior Ejecutivo haya retirado a última hora su nombre de la lista de oradores.

El embajador afgano Ghulam Isaczai, nombrado por el anterior Gobierno, tenía previsto intervenir este lunes ante la Asamblea, pero ha notificado a Naciones Unidas que renunciaba a hacerlo, comunicaron a Efe  dos fuentes de la organización.

Según esas mismas fuentes, el diplomático no ha dado explicaciones sobre la decisión, que llega después de que los talibanes anunciasen su reemplazo y solicitasen ser ellos quienes representasen al país en estas sesiones de alto nivel.

Por ahora, sin embargo, Isaczai sigue siendo oficialmente el representante afgano ante la ONU, a la espera de una posible decisión del comité de credenciales de la Asamblea General que resuelva el conflicto.

El Gobierno talibán escribió a la organización pidiendo participar en la Asamblea antes de su cierre este lunes, pero su solicitud tenía desde el principio pocos visos de prosperar, ya que el citado comité no acostumbra a reunirse hasta noviembre y opera por consenso.

Ese órgano ya dejó en el limbo los intentos del grupo insurgente de obtener representación en Naciones Unidas cuando controlaron Afganistán entre 1996 y 2001. La intención de los talibanes era poder intervenir en esta Asamblea para "iniciar interacciones y relaciones diplomáticas" con otros países, según explicó el pasado miércoles su portavoz Bilal Karimi.

Las nuevas autoridades de Kabul, que no han sido reconocidas internacionalmente pero que mantienen ya contactos con muchos Gobiernos, han nominado a su actual portavoz en Catar, Suhail Shaheen, como embajador en Naciones Unidas.

