La televisión pública alemana veta a uno de los líderes de la ultraderecha

"Nosotros no tenemos que educar a la gente desde los medios, pero sí mostrar dónde están las fronteras de las posiciones democráticas", aseguraron sobre su veto al líder regional de Alternativa por Alemania (AfD), Björn Höcke.

El líder regional de Alianza por Alemania ha sido vetado en la televisión pública. / Reuters

La Segunda Cadena de la Televisión Pública Alemana (ZDF) anunció que no invitará más a sus programas al líder regional de la ultraderechista Alternativa por Alemania (AfD), Björn Höcke, que obtuvo en Turingia (este de Alemania) el 22 por ciento de los votos.

"Quien votó por la AfD en Turingia votó conscientemente por la ultraderecha. Nosotros no tenemos que educar a la gente desde los medios, pero sí mostrar dónde están las fronteras de las posiciones democráticas", dijo el redactor jefe de ZDF, Peter Frey en declaraciones que publica hoy el semanario Die Zeit.

En septiembre pasado Höcke interrumpió una entrevista con la ZDF debido a una pregunta que consideró inadecuada y la cadena se negó a reiniciar la conversación con el político. Höcke es el líder más representativo del sector más extremista de AfD, que se conoce como 'El ala'.

"La ZDF tiene que reflejar un amplio espectro de opiniones. La excepción son posiciones racistas y antisemitas"

Frey, por otra parte, rechazo la acusación que formula permanentemente la AfD según la cual la televisión pública alemana representa un periodismo de izquierdas en el que no tienen cabida posiciones conservadoras. "La ZDF tiene que reflejar un amplio espectro de opiniones. La excepción son posiciones racistas y antisemitas", dijo Frey.

Frey dijo que, afortunadamente, ya se han acabado los tiempos en los que en todos los medios de Alemania conocían las tendencias políticas de cada periodista, algo que servía para impulsar o detener carreras profesionales.

