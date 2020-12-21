Estás leyendo: Condenado a cadena perpetua el ultraderechista que atentó en una sinagoga en Alemania

Público
Público

Terrorismo Condenado a cadena perpetua el ultraderechista que atentó en una sinagoga en Alemania

Stephan Balliet asesinó a dos personas en las inmediaciones de la sinagoga de Halle y declaró ante el tribunal que lo único que lamentaba de lo sucedido es que los fallecidos eran ambos musulmanes, no judíos.

El acusado Stephan Balliet (derecha) se sienta junto a su abogado Hans-Dieter Weber durante su juicio por cargos de asesinato debido a un ataque terrorista en Halle, el Tribunal Regional de Magdeburgo en Magdeburgo, Alemania.
El acusado Stephan Balliet durante su juicio por cargos de asesinato debido a un ataque terrorista en Halle, el Tribunal Regional de Magdeburgo en Magdeburgo, Alemania. EFE

madrid

efe

La Justicia alemana ha condenado a cadena perpetua al ultraderechista de 28 años que intentó atentar en una sinagoga de la ciudad de Halle, en Alemania y asesinó a dos personas, lo que implica para Stephan Balliet la mayor pena contemplada en el Código Penal de Alemania.

Balliet pretendía irrumpir el 9 de octubre de 2019 en la sinagoga, en la que se encontraban más de medio centenar de personas con motivo de la festividad judía del Yom Kipur. Tras su intento frustrado, asesinó a dos personas -una mujer y un hombre- en las inmediaciones.

Tal como pedía la Fiscalía, un tribunal regional de Naumburgo ha condenado al terrorista confeso a cadena perpetua. El juicio se ha prolongado durante cinco meses y, a lo largo de las distintas vistas, el acusado no ha mostrado arrepentimiento, hasta el punto de ser llamado al orden en varias ocasiones por sus declaraciones antisemitas y racistas. Balliet declaró ante el tribunal en julio que lo único que lamentaba de lo sucedido es que los fallecidos eran ambos musulmanes, no judíos.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público