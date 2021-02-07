Estás leyendo: Indignación en Bolivia tras el asesinato de una transexual de diecinueve años

La Defensoría del Pueblo pide a la Policía y a la Fiscalía que investigue y sancione un "atentado contra la dignidad humana".

Foto de archivo de una manifestación contra el asesinato de una transexual en Colombia. EFE

El asesinato de una transexual de 19 años en la ciudad boliviana de Cochabamba con indicios de ser asfixiada ha provocado este sábado la condena y el repudio de organizaciones como la Defensoría del Pueblo.

La mujer transexual, que se dedicaba a la prostitución, ingresó el viernes por la noche con un cliente en la habitación de un alojamiento y nadie supo lo que le ocurrió hasta que sus compañeras descubrieron este sábado el fatal desenlace.

Tras asesinarla, el agresor cubrió su cuerpo con una sábana y escapó del lugar, informaron los medios locales.

La Defensoría del Pueblo "exige al Ministerio Público (Fiscalía) y a la Policía Boliviana investigar y sancionar este hecho que atenta contra la vida, la integridad física y la dignidad humana", apuntó en un comunicado.

Las entidades que representan a estos colectivos como la Organización de Travestis, Transexuales y Transgénero de Bolivia (OTRAF) no tienen un registro del número de agresiones o crímenes de odio, aunque estos hechos son recurrentes.

Precedentes

Un caso con características similares se produjo El Alto, la segunda ciudad más poblada de Bolivia vecina de La Paz, en octubre del año pasado. Gabriela, una transexual también de diecinueve años, fue apuñalada por su agresor, que luego escapó del lugar.

Un caso anterior a la muerte de Gabriela también ocurrió en El Alto en diciembre de 2018, cuando la mujer transexual Litzy Hurtado fue asesinada en una discoteca, en la que primero recibió agresiones de un grupo de hombres y finalmente fue apuñalada.

En enero, dos integrantes de la comunidad de Gais, Lesbianas, Bisexuales y Transexuales fueron golpeados en El Alto.

