Estás leyendo: Tres muertos y varios heridos graves en un ataque con cuchillo en el sur de Alemania

Público
Público

Alemania Tres muertos y varios heridos graves en un ataque con cuchillo en el sur de Alemania

El suceso se produjo sobre las 17.20 horas, cuando un hombre en solitario y con un cuchillo de grandes dimensiones comenzó a atacar a la gente por la calle.

Imagen de archivo de la Policía alemana.
Imagen de archivo de la Policía alemana. Boris Roessler / EP

madrid

Actualizado:

Al menos tres personas murieron y varias resultaron heridas de gravedad este viernes al ser acuchilladas por un hombre de forma aleatoria en el centro de Würzburgo (sur de Alemania), informaron las autoridades locales.

El suceso se produjo sobre las 17.20 horas, cuando un hombre en solitario y con un cuchillo de grandes dimensiones comenzó a atacar a la gente por la calle, indicó en declaraciones a los medios el responsable de Interior de Baviera, Joachim Herrmann.

El presunto autor llevaba apenas unos días en tratamiento psiquiátrico y había cometido varios delitos en el pasado, ninguno que apuntase a una motivación islamista, según la policía. 

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público