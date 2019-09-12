El Tribunal Supremo noruego considera que es delito poseer muñecas hinchables de aspecto infantil

El Tribunal Supremo de Noruega ha avalado que pueda ser considerado delito la importación y la posesión de muñecas hinchables de tamaño infantil, por considerar que la representación de niños con fines sexuales también supone una violación de las leyes del país nórdico.
El Supremo se ha pronunciado este miércoles para rechazar un recurso presentado por un hombre de 45 años que en mayo fue condenado a 60 días de cárcel y a una multa de 10.000 coronas (unos 1.000 euros). Su caso se remonta a 2016, cuando la aduana interceptó una muñeca de un metro que había comprado por Internet.
El abogado defensor, John Christian Elden, alegó durante el juicio que la muñeca no entraba dentro de las representaciones sexuales de niños vetadas por el Código Penal, castigadas con hasta tres años de cárcel. El Supremo, sin embargo, sostiene que "la anatomía y las proporciones de la muñeca eran las de una niña" y "fue diseñada con fines sexuales".
