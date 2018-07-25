Trump y Juncker detienen la guerra comercial entre EEUU y la UE

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, anunció hoy haber logrado un acuerdo con la Unión Europea (UE) para avanzar juntos hacia una situación de "cero aranceles", evitando así la guerra comercial, tras su reunión en Washington con el presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker.
Trump aseguró que se ha alcanzado un compromiso con la UE para trabajar juntos hacia una política de "cero aranceles, cero barreras no arancelarias y cero subsidios a los bienes industriales no automotrices".
En una comparecencia de prensa conjunta con Juncker, no prevista en la agenda de ambos, el mandatario reveló que la UE comenzará a importar soja "especialmente del medio oeste" de EEUU, así como gas natural líquido para "diversificar" sus fuentes energéticas, además de reducir algunos de los aranceles industriales.
Por su parte, el presidente de la CE celebró el acuerdo comercial, que contempla la reducción de los aranceles por ambas partes y relaja las fricciones bilaterales de los últimos meses. "Teníamos la intención de lograr un acuerdo, y logramos un acuerdo hoy", afirmó Juncker tras su encuentro con Trump en el Despacho Oval de la Casa Blanca.
Asimismo, indicó que el pacto establece la "resolución" de los impuestos por parte de EEUU al acero y aluminio europeos, que desataron la escalada comercial entre Bruselas y Washington, aunque no precisaron si quedan anulados de manera inmediata. Minutos después, en una conferencia en el centro de estudios CSIS, Juncker remarcó que se trata de un buen acuerdo que remarca lo "especial" de la alianza entre EEUU y la UE, a la vez que subrayó que sus intercambios suponen la mitad del comercio global.
La visita de Juncker a Washington ha suscitado gran expectación tras el cruce de acusaciones y la imposición de aranceles por parte de Trump a las importaciones de acero y aluminio europeo, a las que Bruselas replicó con medidas idénticas a diversos productos estadounidenses, como motocicletas y pantalones vaqueros.
El presidente de EEUU había insistido en los últimos meses en la necesidad de que la UE acceda a sus exigencias de facilitar el acceso de productos estadounidenses al mercado europeo, y ha amenazado con aplicar aranceles de hasta un 20% a las importaciones de automóviles europeos si no hay concesiones.
