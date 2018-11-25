Trump recomienda a México que sea "inteligente" y frene las caravanas

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, criticó a México por su gestión migratoria y sostuvo que sería "muy inteligente" que el país latinoamericano frenara a las caravanas de migrantes antes de que estas alcanzaran la frontera entre ambos países.
"Sería muy inteligente que México parara las caravanas mucho antes de llegar a nuestras frontera sur", escribió el mandatario en su cuenta personal de Twitter.
Asimismo, Trump culpó a los países del Triángulo Norte, de donde proceden estas caravanas, de permitir estos movimientos migratorios y les acusó de aprovechar esta coyuntura para librarse de "cierta gente".
"Es una manera de que cierta gente salga de su país y de arrojarlos a nuestro país. No más", espetó el presidente, que concluyó su diatriba acusando, una vez más, a los demócratas de haber creado "este problema".
Los mensajes de Trump se producen después de que ayer el diario The Washington Post revelara que el Gobierno de EE.UU. y el equipo del presidente entrante de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, han llegado a un acuerdo para que los migrantes que quieran solicitar asilo permanezcan al sur de la frontera mientras dura el proceso.
Sin embargo, horas después de que fuera divulgada esta información, la futura secretaria de Gobernación de México, Olga Sánchez Cordero, rechazó en declaraciones a Efe que se hubiera llegado a ningún acuerdo puesto que, según dijo, López Obrador no asumirá la presidencia hasta el próximo 1 de diciembre.
"No podemos hacer ningún pacto, ningún acuerdo, porque no estamos como Gobierno, pero sí va a haber un espacio de colaboración y cooperación mucho más fluido y mucho más intenso", aseguró la ministra tras la inauguración de la Feria Internacional del Libro (FIL) de Guadalajara.
Según datos del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DHS) de EE.UU., unos 7.000 migrantes aguardan en estos momentos al otro lado de la frontera, principalmente en Tijuana y Mexicali, para poder presentar su solicitud de asilo.
