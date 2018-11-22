Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Trump Trump criminaliza a la caravana de migrantes y les amenaza: "Les detendremos"

El mandatario usa el miedo para alertar a los estadounidenses del supuesto " gran peligro" que supone la expedición.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El mandatario de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump /EFE

El mandatario de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump /EFE

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, ha asegurado este miércoles que Estados Unidos detendrá a los "criminales" de la caravana de migrantes, ya que representan un "gran peligro" para su país."Hay muchos criminales en la caravana. Los detendremos. ¡Atrapar y detener! El activismo judicial, por parte de las personas que no conocen nada sobre la seguridad de nuestros ciudadanos, está poniendo a nuestro país en gran peligro. ¡No está bien!", ha señalado el mandatario a través de su cuenta en la red social Twitter.

Trump también ha publicado las declaraciones de Héctor Garza, del Consejo Nacional de Patrulla Fronteriza, en la que agradece al presidente por sus esfuerzos en la frontera y recalca que "ningún presidente estadounidense ha hecho esto antes". El magnate neoyorquino firmó el pasado 9 de noviembre la suspensión durante 90 días de la entrada de migrantes a través de México y el endurecimiento de las restricciones para la concesión de asilo a migrantes en su país, basadas en cuestiones de seguridad nacional, y que restringirán las protecciones humanitarias para los extranjeros que llegan a territorio estadounidense.

Estas nuevas restricciones, promulgadas ante la posible llegada de cientos de migrantes centroamericanos a la frontera de Estados Unidos, se amparan en las restricciones de viaje emitidas precisamente por la Casa Blanca a principios de 2017, orientadas.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas