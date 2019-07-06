Público
Túnez prohíbe el niqab en las instituciones públicas

El Gobierno argumenta que las mujeres que cubran su rostro con un velo estarán vetadas "por razones de seguridad".  

Mujer cubierta con el 'niqab' caminando por la calle. EFE

El jefe del gobierno de Túnez, Youssef Chahed, decidió el viernes prohibir el acceso a las administraciones e instituciones públicas a cualquier persona que lleve el niqab "por razones de seguridad", dijo a la AFP la presidencia del gobierno.

Según la misma fuente, el Chahed firmó una circular gubernamental “prohibiendo el acceso a oficinas gubernamentales e instituciones públicas a cualquier persona con el rostro oculto. Esta decisión se tomó por razones de seguridad”.

La medida ha sido anunciada en medio de un tenso clima de seguridad después del doble ataque suicida perpetrado el jueves pasado en Túnez, cuya autoría reclamó Estado Islámico y que dejó dos muertos y siete heridos. 

En febrero de 2014, el Ministerio del Interior autorizó a la policía a llevar a cabo un "control reforzado" sobre las personas que llevan niqab, justificando esta medida mediante la lucha contra el "terrorismo", en particular "debido al uso de sospechosos del niqab para ocultarse y huir de la justicia"

Este atuendo no fue tolerado bajo el régimen depuesto de Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, quien reprimió implacablemente todas las formas del islamismo, pero ha experimentado un auge desde la revolución de enero de 2011 y levanta el debate entre activistas y políticos laicos e islamistas.

