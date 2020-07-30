Estás leyendo: Trump sugiere aplazar las elecciones presidenciales en EEUU por el riesgo de "fraude" en el voto por correo

La sugerencia del mandatario, realizada a través de Twitter, no tiene precedentes en las últimas décadas de la historia del país norteamericano. 

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump. / EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas / POOL
WASHINGTON

europa press

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha sugerido este jueves la posibilidad de aplazar las elecciones presidenciales en el país norteamericano, argumentando que existe un riesgo de que sean "imprecisas y fraudulentas" por el sistema de voto por correo.

"Con el sistema universal de voto por correo (no el voto para los ausentes, que va bien), las de 2020 serán las elecciones más fraudulentas e imprecisas de la historia. Sería una gran vergüenza para Estados Unidos. ¿Un aplazamiento de las elecciones hasta que las personas puedan votar de forma adecuada y segura?", ha planteado el mandatario estadounidense, en un mensaje publicado en su cuenta personal de la red social Twitter.

La sugerencia de Trump no tiene precedentes en la historia reciente. En Estados Unidos, la fecha de las elecciones presidenciales queda fijada siempre para el primer martes de la primera semana completa del mes de noviembre. No hay precedentes en las últimas décadas del aplazamiento de unas elecciones presidenciales en el país.

El mensaje de Trump llega después de que haya sembrado las dudas sobre la validez del voto por correo y en un momento en el que país está completamente marcado por la pandemia de coronavirus, que deja más de 4,4 millones de personas contagiadas y más de 150.000 víctimas mortales en suelo estadounidense.

