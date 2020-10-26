madrid
El Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) ha considerado que la normativa española que proporciona un complemento a las madres beneficiarias de una pensión y que tengan dos o más hijos vulnera la directiva europea, ya que concede un trato menos favorable a los hombres que están en esa misma situación.
Por lo tanto, la justicia europea considera que esta ayuda también debe ser reconocida a los hombres que tengan dos o más hijos. El tribunal de justicia europeo se ha apoyado en el artículo 4, apartado 1, de la Directiva 79/7 del Consejo Europeo relativa a la aplicación progresiva del principio de igualdad de trato entre hombres y mujeres en materia de seguridad social.
El objetivo de la normativa española: reducir la brecha de género en las pensiones
El objetivo de esta medida aprobada en España era reducir la brecha de género que existe entre las pensiones de los hombres y de las mujeres. El complemento está previsto en el artículo 60 de la Ley General de la Seguridad Social que entró en vigor en enero de 2016 y detalla lo siguiente: "Se reconocerá un complemento de pensión, por su aportación demográfica a la Seguridad Social, a las mujeres que hayan tenido hijos biológicos o adoptados y sean beneficiarias en cualquier régimen del sistema de la Seguridad Social de pensiones contributivas de jubilación, viudedad o incapacidad permanente".
De hecho, la Sala Social del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias (TSJC) en enero de 2019 llegó a preguntar al TJUE si esta ayuda por maternidad discriminaba de forma retributiva a los padres trabajadores. Finalmente, la justicia europea responde al tribunal canario dándole la razón.
Los hombres podrán reclamar el complemento
La normativa marca las siguientes cuantías en función del número de hijos de la madre. En el caso de dos hijos, el complemento será del 5%; si son tres, el porcentaje asciende al 10%. Si la mujer tiene cuatro o más hijos, recibirá un 15% de compensación.
Este fallo otorga a los hombres en esta situación la posibilidad de reclamar el complemento no solo de cara al futuro, también podrán solicitar esta ayuda desde que entró en vigor hace más de cuatro años para pensiones contributivas de jubilación, viudedad e incapacidad permanente.
